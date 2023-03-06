U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Wilson, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a shotgun during the 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition held on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 7, 2023. The competition demonstrated the readiness and lethality of Georgia Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7668800 VIRIN: 230307-Z-SW312-1003 Resolution: 5155x3630 Size: 12.59 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.