U.S. Army Sgt. Quintin Holden, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, drags a litter during the stress shoot event of the 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition held on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 7, 2023. The competition demonstrated the readiness and lethality of Georgia Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7668799 VIRIN: 230307-Z-SW312-1002 Resolution: 5606x3409 Size: 9.31 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.