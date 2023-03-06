Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Victoria McDuffie, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a M17 pistol during the 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition held on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 7, 2023. The competition demonstrated the readiness and lethality of Georgia Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7668802
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-SW312-1005
    Resolution: 5155x4386
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations
    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations
    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations
    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations
    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations
    2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    Georgia SBW23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT