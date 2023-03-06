2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Range Operations

U.S. Army Spc. Victoria McDuffie, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a M17 pistol during the 2023 Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition held on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 7, 2023. The competition demonstrated the readiness and lethality of Georgia Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

