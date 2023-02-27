230303-N-FO865-2078
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2023) Capt. Ryan Rogers, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 3, right, receives the command pennant from Quartermaster 3rd Class Andres Murillofigueroa during the PHIBRON 3 inactivation ceremony held aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), March 3, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7662075
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-FO865-2078
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT