    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Woods 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    230303-N-FO865-2028
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2023) Rear Adm. James Kirk, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, delivers remarks during the Amphibious Squadron 3 inactivation ceremony held aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), March 3, 2023.

    This work, Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    commander, Amphibious Squadron THREE
    inactivation ceremony
    Rear Adm. James Kirk

