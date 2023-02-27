Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony

230303-N-FO865-2042
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2023) Rear Adm. James Kirk, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, left, presents Capt. Ryan Rogers, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 3, the Meritorious Service Medal during the PHIBRON 3 inactivation ceremony held aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), March 3, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
