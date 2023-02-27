Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Woods 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    230303-N-FO865-2042
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2023) Rear Adm. James Kirk, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, left, presents Capt. Ryan Rogers, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 3, the Meritorious Service Medal during the PHIBRON 3 inactivation ceremony held aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), March 3, 2023.

    This work, Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation Ceremony
    Amphibious Squadron 3 Inactivation

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    Commander, Amphibious Squadron THREE
    inactivation ceremony
    Rear Adm. James Kirk
    Capt. Ryan Rogers

