Summit highlights resiliency

Just shy of 100 military leaders, school administrators and educators attended the Education Summit in the Lone Star Conference Center on Fort Hood Feb. 3, 2023. The annual event provides an opportunity for Fort Hood leaders to discuss and share ideas with area school districts, and relay that information to Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US