    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summit highlights resiliency [Image 2 of 4]

    Summit highlights resiliency

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood Lt. Gen Sean Bernabe welcomed attendees at the Education Summit on Feb. 3, 2023, and took the opportunity to thank educators and administrators for going above a beyond for students. “Thank you for what you’ve done to make sure that this community understands the special challenges of our military kids and takes those extra steps to make sure that we are working to smooth those transitions,” he said. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7661948
    VIRIN: 230203-A-RP113-440
    Resolution: 3588x2691
    Size: 895.56 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summit highlights resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education

