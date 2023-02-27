Summit highlights resiliency

Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood Lt. Gen Sean Bernabe welcomed attendees at the Education Summit on Feb. 3, 2023, and took the opportunity to thank educators and administrators for going above a beyond for students. “Thank you for what you’ve done to make sure that this community understands the special challenges of our military kids and takes those extra steps to make sure that we are working to smooth those transitions,” he said. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

