“Hopefully the information that’s shared here through either the keynotes or the special sessions, it can go beyond these four walls and go into our different organizations and help them to rebound from a rather turbulent time,” said keynote speaker Dr. Robin Battershell during the Education Summit on Fort Hood Feb. 3, 2023. She spoke on the impact of COVID, immigration and social media on education. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 7661947 VIRIN: 230203-A-RP113-368 Resolution: 3468x4624 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summit highlights resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.