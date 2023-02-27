Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summit highlights resiliency [Image 1 of 4]

    Summit highlights resiliency

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    “Hopefully the information that’s shared here through either the keynotes or the special sessions, it can go beyond these four walls and go into our different organizations and help them to rebound from a rather turbulent time,” said keynote speaker Dr. Robin Battershell during the Education Summit on Fort Hood Feb. 3, 2023. She spoke on the impact of COVID, immigration and social media on education. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:08
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Education

