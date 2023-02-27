Centerpieces created by students adorned each table at the Education Summit in the Lone Star Conference Center Feb. 3, 2023. The event focused on a commitment to education and methods to better support students of all ages. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7661949
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-RP113-542
|Resolution:
|4624x3468
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Summit highlights resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT