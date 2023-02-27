Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summit highlights resiliency [Image 3 of 4]

    Summit highlights resiliency

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Centerpieces created by students adorned each table at the Education Summit in the Lone Star Conference Center Feb. 3, 2023. The event focused on a commitment to education and methods to better support students of all ages. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7661949
    VIRIN: 230203-A-RP113-542
    Resolution: 4624x3468
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Summit highlights resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education

