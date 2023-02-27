Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine

U.S. Air National Guard Aerospace Propulsion System specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, maneuver a 3000E trailer under the General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine on the F-16CM Fighting Falcon on Feb. 28, 2023. The 3000E trailer is used to assist with installation and removal of the engine from the F-16 and to ensure there is no contact with the engine bay, jeopardizing the integrity of the jet or the engine. Aerospace Propulsion specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, test, maintain and repair all parts of aircraft engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)

