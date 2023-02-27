Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine

U.S. Air National Guard Aerospace Propulsion System specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, prepare to remove a General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine from an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at the Duluth, Minn., Air National Guard Base on Feb 28, 2023. This was part of a scheduled phase engine removal for routine maintenance and transported to the engine shop for further inspection. Aerospace Propulsion specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, test, maintain and repair all parts of aircraft engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)

