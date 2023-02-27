Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine [Image 5 of 13]

    Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air National Guard Aerospace Propulsion System specialist from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, prepares to remove a General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine from an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at the Duluth, Minn., Air National Guard Base on Feb 28, 2023. This was part of a scheduled phase engine removal for routine maintenance and transported to the Aerospace Propulsion Specialist engine shop for further inspection. Aerospace Propulsion specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, test, maintain and repair all parts of aircraft engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 10:27
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

