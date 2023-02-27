Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine [Image 12 of 13]

    Aerospace Propulsion System specialist remove jet engine

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Aerospace Propulsion System specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, maneuvers a 3000E trailer under the General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine on the F-16CM Fighting Falcon on Feb. 28, 2023. The 3000E trailer is used to assist with installation and removal of the engine from the F-16 and to ensure there is no contact with the engine bay, jeopardizing the integrity of the jet or the engine. Aerospace Propulsion specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, test, maintain and repair all parts of aircraft engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

