Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zamboni used to remove contaminants [Image 2 of 5]

    Zamboni used to remove contaminants

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, speaks to 15th Maintenance Squadron and 154th Maintenance Squadron airmen in Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. After training, Lo Bianco spoke with the total force active duty and Hawaii Air National Guard fuels systems team, asking them about their normal day operations and the challenges they face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:23
    Photo ID: 7659783
    VIRIN: 230222-F-JA727-0046
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zamboni used to remove contaminants [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Zamboni used to remove contaminants
    Zamboni used to remove contaminants
    Zamboni used to remove contaminants
    Zamboni used to remove contaminants
    Zamboni used to remove contaminants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT