Zamboni used to remove contaminants

Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, operates a Zamboni in Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. It takes an average of two hours to clean the entire hangar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

