Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, operates a Zamboni in Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. It takes an average of two hours to clean the entire hangar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7659782
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-JA727-0014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zamboni used to remove contaminants [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
