Zamboni used to remove contaminants

Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, discusses operating a Zamboni with Staff Sgt. Taylor Kuehne, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, in Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Fuel systems airmen are responsible for in-tank maintenance procedures, which are conducted by depressurizing the aircraft’s tank and transferring fuel to allow airmen to maneuver inside. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 Location: HI, US