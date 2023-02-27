Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zamboni used to remove contaminants [Image 5 of 5]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, discusses operating a Zamboni with Staff Sgt. Taylor Kuehne, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, in Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Fuel systems airmen are responsible for in-tank maintenance procedures, which are conducted by depressurizing the aircraft’s tank and transferring fuel to allow airmen to maneuver inside. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:23
