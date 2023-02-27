Zamboni used to remove contaminants

A Zamboni is used to clean Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

