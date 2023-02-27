A Zamboni is used to clean Hangar 19 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. The Zamboni is utilized to sanitize the hangar and remove fuel, oil or hydraulic contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7659784
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-JA727-0016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zamboni used to remove contaminants [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
