    An American Hero Turns 100 [Image 3 of 4]

    An American Hero Turns 100

    ENGLEWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Art Nicholas, a Naval Special Warfare (NSW) veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday in Englewood Fla. Feb. 15th, 2023, is pictured third from the left in the back row, playing drums and leading the “Art Nicholas Orchestra '' in the Michigan vacation town of Saulte Ste. Marie located on the banks of Lake Superior. Nicholas served in World War II as a member of the Scouts and Raiders, the predecessors to today's NSW operators. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (Photo Courtesy of the Nicholas family)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An American Hero Turns 100 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

