An American Hero Turns 100

Art Nicholas, an NSW veteran of World War II who recently turned 100-years-old, poses at a makeshift camp in South Florida's marshlands. Nicholas served as a member of the Scouts and Raiders, the predecessors to today's Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (Photo Courtesy of the Nicholas Family)

