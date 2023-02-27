An American Hero Turns 100

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2023) Art Nicholas celebrates his 100th birthday in Englewood, Fla. Nicholas served in World War II as a member of the Scouts and Raiders, the predecessors to today's Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Weir/Released)
