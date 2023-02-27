Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An American Hero Turns 100 [Image 2 of 4]

    An American Hero Turns 100

    ENGLEWOOD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Weir 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2023) Art Nicholas celebrates his 100th birthday in Englewood, Fla. Nicholas served in World War II as a member of the Scouts and Raiders, the predecessors to today's Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Weir/Released)

    This work, An American Hero Turns 100 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

