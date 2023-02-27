Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) director of strategic engagement, shares his background as a Kamehameha Schools graduate and his roles and responsibilities at JTF-RH during a visit to Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of JTF-RH and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)

