Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) director of strategic engagement, shares his background as a Kamehameha Schools graduate and his roles and responsibilities at JTF-RH during a visit to Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of JTF-RH and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 21:30
|Photo ID:
|7657745
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-LC313-1004
|Resolution:
|3285x2464
|Size:
|682.37 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
