Joshua Stout, deputy director of the Red Hill Project Management Office at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, discusses Red Hill closure plans to students at Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH), Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7657743 VIRIN: 230223-M-LC313-1002 Resolution: 2929x2197 Size: 603.59 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.