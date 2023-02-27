Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

JoAnna Delfin, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii-Red Hill Environmental Officer in Charge public affairs officer, discusses the Navy’s drinking water long-term monitoring plan and environmental recovery and remediation at Red Hill to students at Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH), Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and NAVFAC Hawaii visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7657744
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-LC313-1003
|Resolution:
|3320x2490
|Size:
|715.85 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
