Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

Steven Chow, an engineer with Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH), explains a graphic depicting the size of the fuel tanks located at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to students at Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of JTF-RH, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7657742
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-LC313-1001
|Resolution:
|3178x2384
|Size:
|707.51 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
