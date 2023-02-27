Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Steven Chow, an engineer with Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH), explains a graphic depicting the size of the fuel tanks located at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to students at Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Members of JTF-RH, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii visited Kamehameha Schools to provide students educational information about the JTF-RH mission and the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (Photo courtesy of Kamehameha Schools)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7657742
    VIRIN: 230223-M-LC313-1001
    Resolution: 3178x2384
    Size: 707.51 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools
    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools
    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools
    Joint Task Force Red Hill Visits Kamehameha Schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kamehameha Schools
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF-RH
    RHBFSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT