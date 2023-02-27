Black History Month panel shares leadership insights

U.S. Army Maj. Alexis Jackson, U.S. Transportation Command J3 executive officer, responds to a question during a joint leadership Black History Month panel on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 24, 2023. During the event, each of the five panelists invested in a dialogue discussing a variety of topics touching on diversity, inclusion and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

