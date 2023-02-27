Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month panel shares leadership insights [Image 3 of 5]

    Black History Month panel shares leadership insights

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed, Air Mobility Command deputy commander, responds to a question during a joint leadership Black History Month panel on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 24, 2023. During the event, each of the five panelists invested in a dialogue discussing a variety of topics touching on diversity, inclusion and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Black History Month
    Scott Air Force Base
    Inclusion

