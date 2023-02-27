Black History Month panel shares leadership insights

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Moria Tart, 126th Air Refueling Wing Supply Chain Operations Squadron education and training manager, asks a question during a joint leadership Black History Month panel, Feb. 24, 2023 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. “The best part about today was that they were open, honest, and transparent,” said Tart. “It reminded me that even from the top down or bottom up, everybody is still human and goes through things. We're all people, it's just a reminder and it made me feel grounded.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

