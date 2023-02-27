Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month panel shares leadership insights [Image 2 of 5]

    Black History Month panel shares leadership insights

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Moria Tart, 126th Air Refueling Wing Supply Chain Operations Squadron education and training manager, asks a question during a joint leadership Black History Month panel, Feb. 24, 2023 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. “The best part about today was that they were open, honest, and transparent,” said Tart. “It reminded me that even from the top down or bottom up, everybody is still human and goes through things. We're all people, it's just a reminder and it made me feel grounded.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:35
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Black History Month panel shares leadership insights [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Black History Month
    Scott Air Force Base
    Inclusion

