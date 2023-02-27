Black History Month panel shares leadership insights

Darren Johnson, 618th Air Operations Center chief of staff, responds to a question during a joint leadership Black History Month panel on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 24, 2023. Johnson was one of five panelists who participated in the discussion alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed, Air Mobility Command deputy director, Brig. Gen. Terrence Adams, Director of Cyberspace Operations and Warfighter Communications, U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted advisor, and U.S. Army Maj. Alexis Jackson, USTRANSCOM J3 executive officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

