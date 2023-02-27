Retired U.S. Air Force Col. L. Dean Worley, right, gives a speech to the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing during its first annual awards ceremony at Eglin, Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. Worley previously served as an electronic warfare officer and wing commander for the 461st Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7654655 VIRIN: 230224-F-DT029-1379 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.65 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Wing Annual Awards [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.