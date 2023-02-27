Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Wing Annual Awards [Image 2 of 6]

    2022 Wing Annual Awards

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Schlewinsky, 68th Electronic Warfare commander, standing, responds to words from the wing commander during the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing’s annual awards ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. 29 individuals, three teams and two units were nominated for annual awards, but all received a medallion as recognition for their contributions to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

