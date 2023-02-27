2022 Wing Annual Awards

Members and their families attend the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing’s first annual awards ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. The annual awards ceremony recognized members from across the wing for their contributions to Electromagnetic Spectrum dominance from the past year (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

