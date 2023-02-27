Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Wing Annual Awards [Image 3 of 6]

    2022 Wing Annual Awards

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Members and their families attend the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing’s first annual awards ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. The annual awards ceremony recognized members from across the wing for their contributions to Electromagnetic Spectrum dominance from the past year (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    This work, 2022 Wing Annual Awards [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

