U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Armando Largaespada, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron operations superintendent, holds the Unit of the Year Trophy at the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing’s annual awards ceremony at Eglin, Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. The 39th EWS were selected as the wing’s first unit of the year and had their name inscribed on the Crow trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7654646 VIRIN: 230224-F-DT029-1700 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.75 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Wing Annual Awards [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.