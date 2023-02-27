Members and guests of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 watch a video greeting from U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, during the opening ceremony Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 is focused on trans-national threats to African airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7654379
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-HX320-0197
|Resolution:
|5418x3604
|Size:
|16.24 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
