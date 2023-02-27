Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal [Image 9 of 11]

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members and guests of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 watch a video greeting from U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, during the opening ceremony Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 is focused on trans-national threats to African airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7654379
    VIRIN: 230228-F-HX320-0197
    Resolution: 5418x3604
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

