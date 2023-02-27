37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

Members and guests of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 watch a video greeting from U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, during the opening ceremony Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 is focused on trans-national threats to African airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

