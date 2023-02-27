Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal [Image 11 of 11]

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa command chief listens to a speaker during the opening ceremony of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The African Air Chiefs Symposia embody the U.S. Air Forces Africa’s dedication to our African partners. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:50
    Photo ID: 7654386
    VIRIN: 230228-F-HX320-0095
    Resolution: 4579x3047
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal
    37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT