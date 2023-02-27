37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa command chief listens to a speaker during the opening ceremony of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The African Air Chiefs Symposia embody the U.S. Air Forces Africa’s dedication to our African partners. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

