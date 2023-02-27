37 African nations, U.S. kick-off AACS 2023 in Senegal

Members of the U. S. Air Force, including Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa commander, speak with members of the Senegalese Armed Forces, including Air Force Gen. Cheikh Wade, Senegalese Armed Forces chief of defense, during an African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 bilateral engagement, Feb. 28, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. U.S. Air Forces Africa conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

