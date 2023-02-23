Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, Senegalese Air Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.24.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) sponsored by U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Senegalese Air Force, are co-hosting the 12th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium in Dakar, Senegal, February 27 – March 3, 2023.

    Approximately 40 African countries are participating in this AACS. The AACS program serves as an opportunity to build on previous symposia, expand membership of the Association of African Air Forces, identify key challenges confronting African air chiefs, strengthen partner networks, discuss strategic airlift, and share best practices for enhancing partner capacity.

    This year’s symposium will feature various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved.

    For more information, contact AFAFRICA/PA at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 06:32
    Story ID: 439087
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
