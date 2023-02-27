U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Burd with 8th Army, HHBN, teaches Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC students proper M17 handling at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Feb. 22, 2023. The purpose of the training is to support the ROK-U.S. alliance and to share knowledge between the two. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:49 Photo ID: 7653592 VIRIN: 230222-A-DI401-405 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.02 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.