    Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Burd with 8th Army, HHBN, teaches Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC students proper M17 handling at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Feb. 22, 2023. The purpose of the training is to support the ROK-U.S. alliance and to share knowledge between the two. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7653592
    VIRIN: 230222-A-DI401-405
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ROTC
    Pyeongtaek University

