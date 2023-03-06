Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hosts Pyeongtaek University ROTC for Good Neighbor Program

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, hosted cadets from Pyeongtaek University’s 216th Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Battalion on Camp Humphreys Feb. 22, 2023.



“We host these events as part of HHBN’s Good Neighbor Program,” said Sgt. Seong Shin, HHBN schools noncommissioned officer. “The overall objective of the GNP is for Eighth Army to promote and achieve harmonious relations with its various communities. We hope to maintain a good, long-run relationship with the Pyeongtaek University ROTC team, who will later be future leaders of the Republic of Korea Army.”



The focus of the cadet visit centered on small-arms weapon safety and handling, medical care, and the proper wear of tactical equipment. As part of the training, a virtual small-arm range, called the Engagement Skills Trainer, was used.



The cadets were shown a variety of small arms weapons, including the M17 pistol, M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. The cadets then were taken to EST to do conduct a simulated qualification utilizing a digital simulator. Army medics led brief medical training, called Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TCCC, focusing on application of a hasty tourniquets, bandaging wounds and the insertion of nasopharyngeal airways.



“My biggest take away was how eager these cadets are to learn and absorb knowledge,” said Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Glauber, event coordinator and HHBN operations NCOIC. “I was thoroughly impressed with the number of cadets who were able to shoot at an expert level on the EST. Two shot perfect scores and five shot at an expert level. I am confident that the future of the ROK Army is in good hands.”



Through combined training, both U.S. forces and ROK military grow and develop a deeper understanding of both our military and cultural viewpoints, explained Shin, the HHBN schools NCO.



“Developing awareness in Korea’s society that U.S. service members are values-based, dependable and committed allies helps to maintain and strengthen the image of Eighth Army in the ROK,” said Shin. “These exercises also help to increase understanding and convey respect by Eighth Army members and their family members for the Korean people, their government, institutions, religious activities, laws, history, culture and customs.”



Shin added that he hopes to see more events in his unit like the recent visit by the cadets.



“I hope U.S. Soldiers and ROK cadets had a good understanding of each other’s military culture and knowledge from the last event,” said Shin. “I want them to know that we are friendly and always going to be there for help. In the future events, I hope to see U.S. Soldiers participating in some of the ROK training. Moreover, I would love to see U.S. Soldiers and ROK candidates participate more in sports and social events, as well other than just military training events.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 01:41 Story ID: 440524 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hosts Pyeongtaek University ROTC for Good Neighbor Program, by SPC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.