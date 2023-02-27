Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training

U.S. Army Soldiers with 8th Army, HHBN, demonstrate how to insert a nasalpharyngeal tube to Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC students at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Feb. 22, 2023. The purpose of the training is to support the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
