U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Burd with 8th Army, HHBN, teaches Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC students M17 handling at Camp Humphreys, South Korea Feb. 22, 2023. The purpose of the training is to support the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7653593
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-DI401-429
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pyeongtaek University’s ROTC Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
