Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers [Image 3 of 8]

    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dainerah Baxter, supply specialist, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Herman Walker Jr., senior culinary management non-commissioned officer, both assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters Company, Ohio National Guard, shake hands following a promotion ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Baxter was promoted to the rank of Sergeant as recognition for her demonstrated leadership potential and continued service, joining the distinguished ranks of Army Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7651974
    VIRIN: 230212-Z-QP664-1049
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers
    Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    NCO
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT