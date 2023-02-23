U.S. Army Capt. Katheryn Banks, commander, removes the Specialist rank of U.S. Army Sgt. Dainerah Baxter, supply specialist, both assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters Company, Ohio National Guard, during a promotion ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Baxter was promoted to the rank of Sergeant as recognition for her demonstrated leadership potential and continued service, joining the distinguished ranks of Army Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:23 Photo ID: 7651972 VIRIN: 230212-Z-QP664-1010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.9 MB Location: ERBIL, IQ Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.