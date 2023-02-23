Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers

U.S. Army Sgt. Dainerah Baxter, supply specialist, and U.S. Army Spc. Alyssa Heft, human resources specialist, both assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters Company, Ohio National Guard, pose for a photo following a promotion ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Baxter was promoted to the rank of Sergeant as recognition for her demonstrated leadership potential and continued service, joining the distinguished ranks of Army Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

