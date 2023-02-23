Soldier joins Corps of Non-Commissioned Officers

U.S. Army Sgt. Dainerah Baxter, supply specialist, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Burress, brigade sergeant major, both assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters Company, Ohio National Guard, shake hands following a promotion ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2023. During the ceremony, Baxter was promoted to the rank of Sergeant as recognition for her demonstrated leadership potential and continued service, joining the distinguished ranks of Army Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

