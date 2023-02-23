3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

Personnel Assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing set up a tent during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise and employs multiple concepts like multi-capable Airmen. MCAs are trained in expeditionary skills and capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hunter Fennell)

