    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Personnel Assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing set up a tent during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise and employs multiple concepts like multi-capable Airmen. MCAs are trained in expeditionary skills and capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hunter Fennell)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:13
    Photo ID: 7651510
    VIRIN: 230227-F-MU239-0147
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReadyAF
    3AEWAgileReaper
    AR23-1
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific. MCA3AEW

