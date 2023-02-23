3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

Senior Airman Avery Severson, left, and Airman 1st Class Seth Weatherford, Security Forces response force members assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, secure tent door covers during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 provides an ideal environment for Airmen to strengthen Agile Combat Employment capabilities, and practice and validate new ways to deploy, maneuver, and project power across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)

