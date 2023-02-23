Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Avery Severson, left, and Airman 1st Class Seth Weatherford, Security Forces response force members assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, secure tent door covers during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 provides an ideal environment for Airmen to strengthen Agile Combat Employment capabilities, and practice and validate new ways to deploy, maneuver, and project power across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:12
    Photo ID: 7651506
    VIRIN: 230227-F-MU239-0056
    Resolution: 5268x3505
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1
    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReadyAF
    3AEWAgileReaper
    AR23-1
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific. MCA3AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT