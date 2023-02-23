Tech. Sgt. Adanlit Herrera, a 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing heating, ventilation and air conditioning craftsman, and Airman 1st Class Jacob Engdahl, a 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing power production journeyman, set up a grounding pole during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 is the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing’s effort to exercise Agile Combat Employment and allows personnel to rehearse capabilities to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command/control for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 00:13
|Photo ID:
|7651509
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-MU239-0062
|Resolution:
|3571x5367
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
