    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Adanlit Herrera, a 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing heating, ventilation and air conditioning craftsman, and Airman 1st Class Jacob Engdahl, a 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing power production journeyman, set up a grounding pole during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 is the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing’s effort to exercise Agile Combat Employment and allows personnel to rehearse capabilities to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command/control for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:13
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReadyAF
    3AEWAgileReaper
    AR23-1
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific. MCA3AEW

