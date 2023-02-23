Civil Engineer personnel assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing hammer a grounding pole into the ground during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 camp setup at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 27, 2023. AR 23-1 supports the Air Force’s requirement for expeditionary skills necessary to operate outside of military installations; Airmen must have diverse skills that enable them to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:12 Photo ID: 7651507 VIRIN: 230227-F-MU239-0063 Resolution: 4843x3223 Size: 1.69 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd AEW personnel prepare for AR 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.