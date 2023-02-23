Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Make-A-Splash pool relay competitor swims in the 200-meter relay at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. The 200-meter relay was one of three events hosted by the 35th Force Support Squadron to promote and allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7651496
    VIRIN: 230224-F-VB704-1016
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Fitness
    swimming competition
    35th FSS
    35th FW
    Make-A-Splash pool relay

